Deputies: Kentucky homeowner shoots neighbor breaking into house

Authorities in a Kentucky county have responded to a home after they say a homeowner shot a neighbor who was trying to break into the house.

Daviess County dispatchers tell Gray affiliate WFIE the shooting happened Tuesday morning on the 7900 block of Ky. 405.

Deputies say the homeowner called 911 saying the neighbor was acting strange and threatening.

The person shot was breathing when authorities arrived, but the person's condition is currently unknown. This story will be updated.