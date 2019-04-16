Deputies: Kentucky man shoots at neighbor because of lights shining in window

A Kentucky man was arrested Monday after deputies say he shot at his neighbor because he thought the neighbor was shining a light through his window.

Grayson County deputies say they responded to a home on First Street in Big Clifty after receiving a shots fired call. When they arrived, they discovered Lional W. Cottrell had shot toward his neighbor because of the alleged light-shining incident.

The neighbor told deputies he was outside at a friend looking at a vehicle when the neighbor broke out his own window to shoot toward him.

Deputies say Cottrell admitted he broke out his own window and fired his shotgun toward the ground, but authorities believe he aimed at his neighbor. They believe alcohol was a factor in the shooting.

Cottrell was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and placed in the Grayson County Detention Center.