Deputies: Kentucky man shows gun, threatens to kill everyone at Corbin party

A Kentucky man was arrested Sunday after deputies say he threatened to kill everyone who was attending a party in Knox County.

Knox County deputies arrested Shaquille Lavarius Williams, 22, of London after responding to a complaint of someone threatening to kill partygoers at a Corbin home.

Williams was charged with eight counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. Deputies said he would also become combative during the arrest, which led to him being charged with resisting arrest, escape, assault of a police officer, terroristic threatening, menacing and disorderly conduct. Williams is being held on a $20,000 cash bond.

When deputies arrived, they learned minors were consuming alcohol, and the party host, 20-year-old Jordan Smith of Corbin, was also arrested and charged with six counts of unlawful transaction with a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A juvenile was also charged with marijuana possession.