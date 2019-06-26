Deputies: Kentucky man violates EPO, attempts to murder wife, son with hatchet

A Kentucky man is behind bars after deputies say he attempted to murder his wife and teenage son with a hatchet.

Gray affiliate WAVE reports David Hill, 39, of Elizabethtown is facing two attempted murder charges following the attack.

Hardin County deputies say Hill started swinging a hatchet at his wife during an argument. He also slammed his wife into an SUV hard enough to leave a dent in the vehicle.

Hill's alleged actions also violate an emergency protective order issued in March, and authorities say this is his third violation since then.

Jail records show Hill remains in the Hardin County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond. His next court date is scheduled for July 5.