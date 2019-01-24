Deputies: Kentucky man's disappearance may be foul play

Deputies in one Kentucky county say a man is missing, and his disappearance may be under suspicious circumstances.

The Grayson County Sheriff's Office says Michael "Kerry" Williams of Anneta was last seen Jan. 13 on Preston Highway in the Louisville area. Another witness account suggests he was in Annetta the same morning.

Williams is 5-foot-9 and weighs 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black or navy blue t-shirt with a symbol that appeared to be wings with a dark colored long sleeve shirt underneath the t-shirt.

The nature of Williams' disappearance has led investigators to not rule out foul play.

If you have information on Williams' whereabouts, you are asked to call (270) 259-3024 or your local law enforcement agency.