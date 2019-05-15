Deputies: Kentucky school bus driver offered $20 for juvenile to expose herself

A former Kentucky school bus driver is behind bars after authorities say he offered a juvenile $20 to expose herself.

Randall Hastedt (Barren County Detention Center)

Gray affiliate WBKO reports Barren County Deputies arrested 34-year-old Randall Hastedt Tuesday after they received a report that he offered the girl the money to show her breasts two different times while on the bus.

Barren County Superintendent Bo Matthews says Hastedt is no longer employed with the district.

Jail records show Hastedt is in the Barren County Detention Center where he is being held without bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon.