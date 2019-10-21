Deputies: Kentucky woman steals firefighter's vehicle during structure fire

A Kentucky woman is behind bars after deputies say she stole a volunteer firefighter's vehicle at an active scene.

An arrest report states Jessica Clines, 39, stole the firefighter's vehicle while the person was working an active structure fire on Corinth Hinton Road.

Harrison County deputies were able to intercept the driver on Ky. 36 and conducted a traffic stop. Deputies say Clines wasn't compliant with commands, so they took her to the ground as she resisted arrest. Deputies would eventually use a Taser to get her to stop resisting.

The volunteer firefighter told deputies he tried to stop Clines, but she struck him with the mirror while driving away. She damaged the vehicle during the pursuit.

Deputies say Clines was taken to the hospital, where she tried to get away when she asked to use the bathroom.

Clines is charged with theft of an automobile, wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, criminal mischief and not having a license. She remains in the Bourbon County Detention Center where she is being held without bond.