Deputies: man broke into Laurel Co. home, made sandwiches

Deputies in Laurel County are looking for a man who was spotted making sandwiches in someone's kitchen after breaking into their home.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, it happened a home off Barbourville Road Saturday morning.

Deputies say the homeowner woke him after hearing noise and found a person in his kitchen. The suspect appeared to be making two mayonnaise sandwiches.

Investigators said the suspected burglar then asked if the homeowner would clean up the mess if he left the home.

The suspect left the scene before deputies got there, but he left some personal belongings behind.

Deputies say the suspected burglar left his wallet and ID, along with a coffee mug, piercing jewelry, gold chain, lighter and some change.

He has been described as a white man, approximately six feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds.

Investigators say they will not release the suspect's name until they have obtained an arrest warrant.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is still investigating.