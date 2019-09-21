Deputies: Laurel Co. man violates burn ban, found eating burger among flames

A man is charged with violating a Laurel County burn ban, among other charges, after being found eating a hamburger in the middle of a growing fire.

A release from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office states that a deputy on patrol saw a large amount of smoke rising from behind several businesses off Murray Lane and HWY 80 in London.

When he went to investigate, he reportedly found a man, later identified as 44-year-old Thomas S. Saylor, sitting in the middle of the fire eating a hamburger.

The deputy started to pull Saylor out, but Saylor reportedly resisted, yelling and fighting with the deputy. When he was finally pulled to safety, Saylor allegedly became irate, and stated he was “an American War general of West Virginia.”

Saylor was determined to be under the influence and was arrested.

Beyond violating the burn ban, he was also charged with resisting arrest, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct.

