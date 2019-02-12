Deputies: Laurel County business owner arrested for illegal gambling machines

A Laurel County business owner is behind bars after deputies say he allowed patrons to gamble in his pool hall.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested the licensed owner of Pappys Pool Room James Peters, 33, of McKee after authorities saw people using gambling machines.

The 11 "Cherry Master" machines were seized as a result.

Peters is accused of having a ledger which showed the amount of money paid in and out of the machines on a daily basis.

Deputies charged Peters with promoting gambling, possession of a gambling record and possession of a gambling device.

Peters remains in the Laurel County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.