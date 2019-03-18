Deputies: Laurel County girls walk away from home 'because they weren't taken care of'

A Laurel County man is behind bars after deputies say a woman found two children who walked away from home because of neglect.

An arrest report states a woman called 911 after picking up the kids, ages 10 and 8, when they were walking down U.S. 25 near Corbin Friday night. The woman told deputies the 10-year-old said they left because they weren't being taken care of.

The woman drove the kids back to the 10-year-old's home and talked to the child's father, 41-year-old Tracy Smith of Corbin. The woman told deputies the house was "nasty" and Smith appeared to be intoxicated. She asked Smith if she could take the children to McDonald's, and he agreed even though he didn't know the woman.

Deputies say Smith stated he let his 10-year-old daughter leave with the 8-year-old's mother, but his daughter disputed that statement. This is when they walked down the highway before being picked up by the woman. The temperature was in the low 40s when the children were walking.

Smith would tell deputies he had smoked marijuana after they conducted a sobriety test.

Smith was charged with third-degree criminal abuse and public intoxication. He was placed in the Laurel County Detention Center.