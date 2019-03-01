Deputies: Laurel County robbery suspects nearly hit children during chase

Laurel County authorities are searching for robbery suspects who nearly hit children waiting for a school bus during a pursuit.

Deputies say two people shoplifted items from a Love's truck stop off Interstate 75 south of London. The store manager confronted the suspects, but they drove away from the scene, striking the manager in the leg with their vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle traveled west on Ky. 770, but deputies were able to intercept the suspects on Ky. 312 near the Ky. 363 intersection.

During the pursuit, the suspect's vehicle nearly hit several children waiting for a school bus on Dewberry Lane. When the road ended, the suspects left the vehicle and were able to get away from authorities.

If you have any information on the suspects, you are asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at 606-864-6600.

The suspects are facing several charges, including robbery, assault, wanton endangerment and fleeing/evading police.