Laurel County authorities are investigating an accidental shooting involving two 14-year-olds.

The shooting happened on Willie Cheek Road east of London around 5:23 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say one 14-year-old accidentally shot the other 14-year-old in the chest and abdomen. Deputies have recovered a shotgun.

The victim was airlifted to Lexington with serious injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.