Deputies: Laurel County toddler safe after being taken by intoxicated father

Updated: Fri 12:06 PM, May 24, 2019

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Laurel County authorities have located a missing toddler who was taken by her father, who was believed to be armed and intoxicated.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says 2-year-old Isabelle Towe was found safe with her mother. She was previously believed to be with 20-year-old Shane Towe. Deputies said Towe did have some custodial rights.

Deputies went to the Cornett subdivision after receiving a complaint of a man with a gun. When authorities arrived, they learned from family members that Towe was fighting with the family while intoxicated before leaving in a silver Chevrolet Cruze.

It's unknown at this time if Shane Towe was found or if he is facing any charges.

 
