Deputies: Laurel County woman, children found in home with drugs, bugs, trash

Laurel County authorities have arrested a woman after deputies discovered poor living conditions inside her home with two children.

Casey Laws is charged with two counts of criminal abuse. (Laurel County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say Casey Renee Laws, 33, of Corbin is charged with two counts of criminal abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia after they responded to a home on Warren Chandler Road at the request of social services.

When deputies arrived, they say the interior of the home was not fit for living conditions. They found Laws and two children inside the home.

The home had piles of trash along walls with bugs crawling all over the floor and tables. There was spoiled and rotten food scattered throughout the home, and deputies also found drug paraphernalia.

Laws was placed in the Laurel County Detention Center.