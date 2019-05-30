Deputies: Lexington man tried to meet 12-year-old girl in Lincoln County

A Lexington man is behind bars after deputies say he tried to meet a 12-year-old girl at a store in Lincoln County with the attempt to commit a sex crime.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says John Ault, 58, messaged the 12-year-old in an attempt to meet the girl at a dollar store in Moreland. A parent found the messages and called deputies to investigate.

When Ault arrived at the dollar store, an undercover deputy was there to arrest him.

Ault was charged with prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor for a sex offense.

Jail records show Ault remains in the Lincoln County Regional Jail where he is being held without bond.