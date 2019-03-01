Deputies: Berea father allowed uncle to place shock collar on 4-year-old for punishment

A victim's father and uncle are behind bars after deputies say the father allowed his 4-year-old child's uncle to punish the victim by using a shock collar.

A Madison County Sheriff's Office arrest report states 35-year-old Luke Sampson of Berea allowed his child's uncle, 42-year-old Theodore Sampson of Berea, to put a shock collar intended for a dog on the child for punishment.

The two were arrested Thursday and placed in the Madison County Detention Center.

Jail records state both remain in jail, and a judge has yet to set bond for them.