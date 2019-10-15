Deputies: Mom passed out on porch as toddler son screams in Madison County

A mother is behind bars after Madison County deputies say she was passed out on a front porch as her toddler son was screaming.

An arrest report states Megan West, 25, of Irvine was on the front porch at a home on College Hill Road in Waco passed out. A neighbor told deputies she saw the woman slumped over in the chair with her head between her knees.

A neighbor unsuccessfully tried to wake her up and called 911. The distraught toddler was pulling her hair and trying to wake her up too. Deputies say it took five minutes of shaking before the woman woke up and went inside with her child.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found West had noticeable signs of impairment. She claimed to have only taken Gabapentin, but deputies say they found a bent spoon with residue on it along with two syringe caps. West would try to throw a bag with syringes and a spoon with residue out of sight, but deputies found it.

Deputies say they eventually found Suboxone along with Gabapentin.

West was arrested and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and possessing drug paraphernalia. She was placed in the Madison County Detention Center.