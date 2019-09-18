Deputies: Man charged with assault after person stabbed in Clay County

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Clay County authorities say a man is behind bars after an early Wednesday morning stabbing.
Deputies say they responded to Gregory Branch Road where they found a man lying in the middle of the roadway with a stab wound.
The man had a deep laceration in the upper torso.
Detectives believe 51-year-old Rickie Gregory got into an altercation which led to the stabbing. He was arrested and charged with first-degree assault.
The case remains under investigation, and deputies aren't ruling out additional arrests.