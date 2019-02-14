Deputies: Man dies in jump from moving vehicle; 2 occupants charged in case

Montgomery County authorities say two are dead after a man died as a result of jumping out of a moving vehicle.

Alyssa Spellings (l,) and Kennith Markland (r.) (Photos: Montgomery County Detention Center)

Deputies say Quincey Johnson jumped out of a vehicle on U.S. 60 in Mt. Sterling. Johnson was hit by another vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Arrest citations say Kenneth Markland, 32, of Mt. Sterling told Alyssa Spellings, 21, to keep driving because he believed he had a warrant for his arrest.

Spellings would drive the vehicle to a home which was in eyesight of where the man jumped out of the vehicle.

Both are charged with leaving the scene of an accident with death or serious physical injury.