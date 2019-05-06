Deputies: Man in Ghillie sniper suit robs Knox County business

Knox County deputies are investigating a robbery involving a man in a Ghillie sniper suit.

Investigators say the robbery happened 3:30 a.m. at the Wildcat Market on 9201 U.S. 25E.

The clerk told deputies a 6-foot tall man with a muscular build entered the store with the suit on. He was armed with a black handgun and took cash from the store.

The man drove away in a silver 2012 Jeep Libery or Jeep Commander. The driver side brake light was out.

Deputies alerted law enforcement in Corbin and Bell County, but they don't know exactly which direction he traveled following the robbery.

If you have any information on the case, you are asked to call (606) 546-3510.