Deputies: Missouri suspect's flatulence leads authorities to hiding spot

Authorities in Missouri say a suspect was arrested after passing gas while hiding.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said the person, who had a felony warrant for his arrest, was found after passing gas so loud it gave away his hiding spot.

The person was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

Clay County deputies credited the Liberty, Missouri Police Department for "using their senses to sniff him out."

The police department said it was "surprised to see this incident slip out, which stinks for the arrestee."

Liberty, Missouri is northeast of Kansas City.