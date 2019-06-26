Deputies: Person runs away after stealing Clay County school bus

Clay County authorities are asking for the public's help identifying the person who stole a school bus Wednesday morning.

Sheriff Patrick Robinson said deputies responded to the report of the stolen school bus around 6 a.m.

Deputies found the school bus on Buzzard Road, where it appeared the driver got the vehicle stuck at the entrance of a logging trail.

If you have any information on the suspects, you are asked to call the Clay County Sheriff's Office at (606) 598-3471 or Manchester police at (606) 598-8411.