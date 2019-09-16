Deputies: Pulaski County man killed in Monday morning crash

Terry Lee Raines, 58, died following a crash in Pulaski County. (Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Pulaski County authorities say a man has died from his injuries following a Monday morning crash.

Deputies responded to the scene just after 7 a.m. on Ky. 769. They determined 55-year-old Terry Lee Raines was driving his vehicle when it crossed the center line and left the roadway.

The vehicle landed upside down in a ravine, and Raines was ejected from the car. He was taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital where the deputy coroner pronounced him dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

 
