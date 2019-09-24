Deputies: Pulaski County property owner holds burglary suspect at gunpoint

Authorities in Pulaski County have announced four arrests in connection to the theft of hemp plants at a property in the county.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a 911 call early Sunday morning from a property owner on Parkers Mill Road. The owner said he was holding a suspect at gunpoint.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the owner detaining 37-year-old Matthew Bell at gunpoint in a field. Deputies found a set of bolt cutters and a trash bag full of recently cut hemp.

Bell was charged with burglary, theft and possession of burglary tools.

This wouldn't be the last time the property owner had people try to steal his hemp. Deputies were called again to the property just before midnight in a related incident where two people were walking on Ky. 914 near the land. Both were covered in dirt and hemp residue.

Deputies would arrest Christopher Walker, 45, of Somerset and Christopher Decker, 27, or Taylorsville with criminal trespassing, criminal mischief and possession of industrial hemp.

After the two suspects were arrested, deputies say they discovered another person hiding in the weeds. Jimmy Cook, 40, of Somerset was found, and deputies discovered a hunting knife and marijuana. Cook would spit on the uniform of one of the deputies. He is now facing seven charges.

All four were placed in the Pulaski County Detention Center.