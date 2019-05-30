Deputies: Scott County robbery victim had gun held to his head

Deputies say two are behind bars after a robbery in Scott County where one man was held at gunpoint.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a home on the 1100 block of Lisle Road Thursday when the victim said the suspects put the gun to his head and took personal items.

Deputies found and stopped the suspects' vehicle on Seminole Trail. They found Xanax, methamphetamine, marijuana and three firearms inside the vehicle. Two of the weapons were defaced and one was stolen. The victim's items were also in the vehicle.

Zachary Arnett, 20, is charged with first-degree robbery, receiving a stolen firearm, possession of a defaced firearm, promoting contraband, trafficking in a controlled substance, possession drug paraphernalia and driving infractions. He remains in the Scott County Detention Center without bond.

Kyle Robinson, 21, is charged with first-degree robbery and promoting contraband and is in the Scott County Detention Center without bond.

Both suspects are scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon.