Deputies: Scott County man dies days after being shot by grandson

A man has died after deputies say he was shot by his grandson more than a week ago.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office says Richard Barkley, 79, died Thursday afternoon at UK Medical Center.

Deputies say Barkley was shot July 31 by his 16-year-old grandson. The grandson is also accused of assaulting his grandmother and killing a dog.

The 16-year-old's charges are expected to be upgraded. He was originally charged with assault and animal cruelty.

The juvenile's name isn't being released.