Deputies: Suspect committed burglary, crashed vehicle, committed further burglaries

Deputies tracked a string of burglaries and car crashes to finally arrest a Boone County man on multiple charges.

According to the Boone County sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the intersection of Verona Mudlick Road and Brown Road Friday on a report of a collision where a driver had crashed into an embankment and then ran away from the scene.

Deputies determined the driver, later identified as 37-year-old Jason L. Konerman, had just burglarized a home on Brown Road.

Investigators say during the burglary, Konerman attempted to break into a gun cabinet when he was confronted by the homeowner. After that, Konerman got into his vehicle and sped from the scene before crashing into the embankment.

Far from being done, however, after the crash, deputies say Konerman went to burglarize two additional homes along Verona Mudlick Road. Investigators say Konerman was confronted by homeowners again at both residences before he ran on foot down Carr Road.

When he arrived there, deputies say Konerman burglarized another home and then stole a truck that was parked in the driveway, reportedly driving it through a wrought iron gate before getting the truck stuck along the roadside and abandoning the vehicle.

A homeowner from a previous burglary later found Konerman walking on his property. The homeowner struggled with Konerman until deputies arrived and arrested him.

Konerman was taken to St. Elizabeth hospital for treatment of minor injuries before being taken to the Boone County jail. He is charged with one count of 1st-degree burglary, three counts of 2nd-degree burglary, criminal mischief, and theft by unlawful taking.

