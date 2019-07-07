Deputies: Suspect in McCracken County burglaries was naked, covered in blood

A man is charged with burglary and may face additional charges in a bizarre case out of McCracken County.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called out to Florence Station Road West in Lovelaceville around 1:20 a.m. Saturday morning to a complaint of a burglary in progress.

The caller reportedly told authorities that a naked man, covered in blood, was trying to get into a home. By the time investigators got to the scene, they say the man had run off. Looking at surveillance video, deputies discovered the man was armed with a large kitchen knife.

Deputies also discovered a second home had been burglarized. At that scene, officials say they found an open door to the home with heavy amounts of blood in and around the entryway. No one was inside the home at the time of the burglary, however surveillance video showed the same man, naked, armed with a large knife in the residence.

Investigators were able to determine the suspect was 20-year-old Gabriel McGill, of Paducah. Deputies searched the McGill’s home where they say they found several blood-covered rags. They also learned McGill had gone to a local hospital to receive treatment.

McGill was arrested after being medically cleared just after 5 a.m. Deputies say he had sustained a laceration to the left foot during the course of the burglaries. He was taken to the McCracken County Detention Center where he is charged with two counts of burglary.

Deputies say McGill was currently out on bond awaiting sentencing from a separate case where he was caught with a stolen handgun and other items.

An investigation into the burglaries is ongoing.