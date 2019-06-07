Tenn. man found sleeping naked in burglarized car, deputies say

Deputies with the Knox County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who a witness found sleeping naked in a car at a used car lot.

The witness told deputies that he saw a man earlier in the morning at New Mexico Auto Sales, but assumed the man worked there.

Deputies believe that man, Doug Miller, went into the office trailer of the business and ransacked it.

A separate witness said he saw Miller underneath a car in the lot, and asked what he was doing. He said Miller explained he was looking for his shirt and backpack.

A detective with the sheriff's office saw Miller next door at a different used car lot. When he asked for Miller's identification, he said Miller took off running.

Deputies were able to catch Miller and arrest him shortly after he ran away. They also found a backpack inside a van on the lot which contained Miller's belongings.

They said Miller admitted to deputies that he had been using crystal meth for several days and that he committed the burglary.

Miller is facing a felony burglary charge.

Records show Miller was arrested before this incident on separate DUI charges.

