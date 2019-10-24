Deputies: Three men stole thousands from lottery, vending machines

What started as a shoplifting complaint from a Franklin County Walmart ended with officials finding more than 80 burglary tools and about $6,000 in cash.

Isaac Barnett, David Brobst and Adrian Link, all from Mt. Sterling, were arrested early Wednesday morning.

Deputys say they stopped a vehicle in the area, where they found fishing poles and bait which were reported stolen from Walmart.

They also found cash and tools used to open coin machines. They also discovered several bills, some taped together, others attached to fishing line.

Investigators believe the bills were used to trick vending machines and lottery machines. They say the money could be put into the machines, then yanked out after the payment was accepted.

Sheriff Chris Quire says he hopes these arrests send a message to people who come to Franklin County.

"We want to stop folks from coming into our community trying to pull something off like this so we are glad that we could do it and make our citizens feel safer and let them know that if you travel through here we are going to do our best to apprehend you," said Sheriff Quire.

Investigators say right now they have no idea how long the operation have been going on or which stores and machines were targeted, but they're investigating so victims can get their money back.

Officials say the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and Frankfort Police Department worked together to make these arrests.