Pulaski County deputies report two bodies were found in a burned farmhouse.

Firefighters were called out to the home on Pleasant Point Road at about 6 a.m. The home is in the Faubush area of Pulaski County.

When first responders arrived they found the farmhouse engulfed in flames.

Firefighters later found the bodies of two adults, believed to be a man and a woman.

No names have been released.

An autopsy will be conducted tomorrow.

No foul play is suspected.