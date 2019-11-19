Deputies: Two intruders shot by homeowner in Graves County

Two people were shot during a reported home invasion in Graves County.

The Graves County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to Tom Drive around 12:05 a.m. on Tuesday.

Deputies responded and found one person who had been shot multiple times. Minutes later, another shooting victim was found in the city limits. Deputies say the victim was shot during the same incident on Tom Drive.

One shooting victim was taken to a hospital in Paducah. The other victim was flown to a hospital in Nashville.

A third suspect remains on the run. However, deputies think that suspect is no longer in the area.

