Deputies: Woman arrested for teaching while drunk at middle school in Scott County

A woman is behind bars after deputies say she was teaching while drunk at a Scott County middle school.

An arrest citation said Brook Ellen West, 32, was arrested Monday after she admitted to authorities she took four vodka shots while teaching a class at Royal Springs Middle School. A student said she was yelling and cursing at students.

Deputies say West, who is not listed as a Scott County teacher, smelled like alcohol and was unsteady on her feet. She had a .317 blood alcohol content when she took a breathalyzer test.

The students in the classroom were ages 11-13.

West is charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place and endangering the welfare of a minor. She was placed in the Scott County Detention Center.

WKYT has reached out to Scott County Schools for comment.