Deputies: Woman in stolen car leads officers on multi-county chase on I-64

A woman will face several charges after Montgomery County deputies say she stole a car in Clark County and then led officers on a chase through multiple counties.

Deputies say Rosemary Crimm stole a car in a McDonald's parking lot Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say a Clark County deputy spotted her heading east on Interstate 64.

When Crimm passed the Montgomery County line, deputies from that county started following her.

Deputies say Crimm started swerving into other lanes to try to push deputies off the road.

Crimm got off on the Morehead exit, where deputies say she sideswiped a car before getting back on the interstate.

Deputies were able to block Crimm at the Carter-Rowan County line.

Crimm will face several charges and will be booked into the Clark County Detention Center.