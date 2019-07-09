Deputies: Woman receiving ride stabs driver with steak knife in Whitley County

Authorities in Whitley County are searching for a woman accused of stabbing another woman.

The Whitley County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded around 3:30 p.m. Monday to an area near the Corbin Bypass and Ky. 26 after learning of a stabbing victim.

When deputies arrived, a female victim told them that she picked up a woman walking in a gravel parking lot near the Kentucky Consular Center and gave her a ride to Corbin.

During the ride, the victim said the passenger pulled out a large kitchen knife and tried to stab her in the leg in an effort to steal a cellphone. The victim would grab her cellphone in a struggle but she was stabbed in the stomach.

Deputies found a steak knife with a black handle. There was blood on the knife.

The suspect is described as a white female in her late 30s. She weighs approximately 120-130 pounds, and she has red curly hair and green eyes with a scar underneath her left eye. She was wearing a red shirt and cutoff jean shorts. She also had a pink backpack.

If you have any information on the suspect, you are asked to call the Whitley County Sheriff's Office.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The sheriff's office initially stated the driver stabbed the passenger. The report was revised following the correction.