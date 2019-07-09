Deputies: Woman receiving ride stabs driver with steak knife in Whitley County

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 11:14 AM, Jul 09, 2019

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Authorities in Whitley County are searching for a woman accused of stabbing another woman.

The Whitley County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded around 3:30 p.m. Monday to an area near the Corbin Bypass and Ky. 26 after learning of a stabbing victim.

When deputies arrived, a female victim told them that she picked up a woman walking in a gravel parking lot near the Kentucky Consular Center and gave her a ride to Corbin.

During the ride, the victim said the passenger pulled out a large kitchen knife and tried to stab her in the leg in an effort to steal a cellphone. The victim would grab her cellphone in a struggle but she was stabbed in the stomach.

Deputies found a steak knife with a black handle. There was blood on the knife.

The suspect is described as a white female in her late 30s. She weighs approximately 120-130 pounds, and she has red curly hair and green eyes with a scar underneath her left eye. She was wearing a red shirt and cutoff jean shorts. She also had a pink backpack.

If you have any information on the suspect, you are asked to call the Whitley County Sheriff's Office.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The sheriff's office initially stated the driver stabbed the passenger. The report was revised following the correction.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus