Deputies: Would-be burglar held at gunpoint until authorities arrived

Deputies didn’t have to look far to find a man accused in a burglary in Arjay, Kentucky.

According to a Facebook post from the Bell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Red Hill Swanner Road Wednesday on a report of an active burglary.

The man who placed the report told dispatchers that he was holding the suspect at gunpoint in a shed on the property. He reportedly had come to his mother’s house and found the burglar there.

When deputies arrived, they say they found 38-year-old Harold Ray Jones still being detained by the man at gunpoint. Deputies put Jones in handcuffs and requested consent to search him.

When Jones complied, deputies say they found several tools used to commit forcible entry into a home, along with a jewelry box that contained jewelry belonging to the victim.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Jones had driven a Honda ATV to the home and broke the back window to get inside. Deputies also found a large number of household items in the home that appeared to be prepped for theft. Two suitcases were found loaded with the victim’s property, one of which contained a large assortment of jewelry. Investigators also found a chest loaded onto the rear of Jones’ ATV.

Jones was arrested and taken to the Bell County Detention Center where he is charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, criminal trespassing, and criminal mischief. He is being held without bond.

