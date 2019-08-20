Deputies among victims in Franklin County skimming cases

Thieves have stolen nearly $1,000 from Franklin County workers, and four deputies now have locked cards after falling victims to skimmers when stopping for gas.

"These individuals with technology the way it is, they are very savvy with how they set up the skimmers," Frankfort Police Captain Dustin Bowman said. "They really do their homework, and with new advancements, it makes it easier and easier for them."

The technology is better than ever, and this means it is harder to catch skimmers hiding at gas pumps. Within the past 60 days, several people have fallen victim in Franklin County. Sheriff Chris Quire said the recent spike is the worst he has ever seen.

"Just be cautious where you get fuel and try to do it where, you know, if you're up front by the stores, more than likely nobody's messed with that pump to get a skimmer or a shimmer on there."

You can also use cash or go inside to use your card to help avoid falling victim.

Authorities are not releasing where the skimmers were because of the ongoing investigation.