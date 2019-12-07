Deputies ask for help finding missing Morehead man

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing man who disappeared Friday afternoon.

Deputies say Adam G. Akers, 26, of Morehead, was last seen at a business off West Cumberland Gap Parkway in Corbin around 2:20 p.m.

Deputies say Akers may be driving a gold Dodge Caravan. No other details about this case have been released.

Anyone with information about Akers' whereabouts is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

