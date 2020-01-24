Deputies concerned about new 'wasping' trend among meth users

Authorities in Central Kentucky are concerned about a new trend with meth users.

It's called "wasping" and deputies in Franklin County say it's becoming more and more common.

They say addicts will mix and dilute their meth with wasp spray to give it a longer life span. Deputies say users also are heating the spray up and then huffing it.

Deputies believe the trend came from West Virginia and has since made its way across Kentucky.

So far, they are responding to medical emergencies where people are either beginning to overdose or facing hallucinations related to pesticides.

"This is wasp spray....do you know what it does? Kills wasps so it obviously has something in it that is pretty dangerous let alone the meth being dangerous but when you mix poison with another poison it's obviously going to have a bad outcome," Sgt. Lucas Deborde said.

Officials say the problem with this is that wasp spray can be bought just about anywhere, which contributes to the growing problem.