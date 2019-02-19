Deputies find human remains in Kentucky sinkhole

Deputies in one Kentucky county have removed the human remains found in a sinkhole.

Gray affiliate WBKO reports the Simpson County Sheriff's Office was alerted of the remains Monday.

Emergency managers and the county rescue team assisted in removing the remains. A medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

The sinkhole is part of a cave system, and water was flowing through it.

The sheriff's office has yet to reveal the person's identity, but there is an open missing person investigation regarding a man who lives close to where the remains were found.