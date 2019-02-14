Deputies fire shots at Scott Co. suspect in dangerous pursuit

No injuries have been reported after Scott County deputies opened fire on a suspect they say was trying to hit them with his vehicle on Newtown Pike.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to investigate a suspicious vehicle along Thistle Way that was seen going through mailboxes.

When deputies found the vehicle, it was on Newtown Pike, and deputies say they were able to see the driver, later identified as 30-year-old David Williams, going through mail and throwing mail out of the window.

When investigators approached, however, Williams reportedly drove his vehicle at a deputy, almost hitting him. The driver then sped off towards Lexington on Newtown Pike.

Deputies further down Newtown then began setting up spike strips to try and stop Williams, but say while they were setting them up, Williams again aimed his vehicle at the deputies. At that time, two deputies fired their weapons toward the suspect, hitting the vehicle, but not Williams.

Williams reportedly continued toward Lexington for a short distance before crashing into a ditch on Newtown Pike near I-75. Deputies say Williams attempted to run off on foot, but was quickly apprehended.

Williams is being charged with theft of mail matter, tampering with evidence, reckless driving, and fleeing and evading police. Deputies say he also has outstanding warrants in Kentucky for engaging in organized crime and possession of forged instruments.

