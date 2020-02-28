Deputies hold safety seminar for Kentucky church leaders

The Scott County Sheriff's Office held a security luncheon Friday to help make sure church leaders in the area are prepared in case the unthinkable happens.

The pastors and deputies told WKYT they hope they never have to put any of the knowledge to use.

But they also know they would rather be discussing it now, instead of after something happened that they weren't prepared for.

The invite from the Scott County Sheriff's Office went out to churches across central Kentucky.

They had about 100 people Friday, representing more than 35 churches.

They talked about security issues and what they should do if they had to face an active shooter situation.

Sgt. Eddie Hart told WKYT the tactics are different in churches because of how open they are. He also said the best thing to do is stop a shooting before it starts.

"In a lot of these shootings something happened, weeks before, that lets church staff know we probably need to be watching this person but maybe some mistakes were made," Sgt. Hart. "We aren't Monday morning quarterbacking, but maybe we can learn from them.

Sgt. Hart told us if someone wasn't able to make it to Friday's meeting they would go to churches to help them develop a safety plan.

They just need to call the sheriff's office and set it up.