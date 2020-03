The Scott County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help with a large theft investigation.

Deputies said a white Ford F-150 with a 28-foot Homesteader Trailer was stolen.

The trailer contained five zero-turn mowers and other lawn equipment.

It has the word "Aphix" written on the sides.

If you see this trailer or have information please contact the Scott County Sheriff's Office at (502) 863-7855. You can also text a tip to (859) 509-0510.