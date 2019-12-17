Deputies looking for driver who fired shot at semi on I-75 in Scott County

Scott County deputies are looking for a driver in connection to a road rage incident that led to shots fired.

Deputies say it happened near the 141-mile marker on north Interstate 75.

A tractor-trailer driver says he saw someone driving a black truck get cut off in traffic.

Deputies say the driver of the Chevy truck pulled out a gun and fired it into the passenger side of the semi. A bullet was lodged in the semi driver's seat.

Investigators say the driver then used the emergency turnaround at the 142-mile marker and headed south on I-75.

Deputies say the truck was hauling a black, enclosed trailer with unknown registration. It had stickers of hot rod-style cars on it.