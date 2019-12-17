Deputies looking for driver who fired shot at semi on I-75 in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Scott County deputies are looking for a driver in connection to a road rage incident that led to shots fired.
Deputies say it happened near the 141-mile marker on north Interstate 75.
A tractor-trailer driver says he saw someone driving a black truck get cut off in traffic.
Deputies say the driver of the Chevy truck pulled out a gun and fired it into the passenger side of the semi. A bullet was lodged in the semi driver's seat.
Investigators say the driver then used the emergency turnaround at the 142-mile marker and headed south on I-75.
Deputies say the truck was hauling a black, enclosed trailer with unknown registration. It had stickers of hot rod-style cars on it.