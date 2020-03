UPDATE: Shirley has been found safe.

Deputies are looking for a missing Laurel County woman.

According to the sheriff's office, 76-year-old Shirley Robinette was last seen around midnight on Sunday.

The sheriff's office says she was last seen on Court Road, about three miles south of London.

We're told Robinette has several medical conditions.

If you see her, call the sheriff's office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.