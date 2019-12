Two missing children in Laurel County have been found safe.

Deputies say 13-year-old Anthony Cody Shepherd and 12-year-old Troy Nathaniel Shepherd have mental disabilities.

Deputies say the London-Laurel Rescue Squad and a K-9 found the two.

The boys were last seen off Villas Court off of KY-1956 near London, Ky., at 6 a.m. Christmas Eve.

A Golden Alert 'D' is now canceled for the boys.