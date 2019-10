Deputies in Morgan County are looking for the people behind some counterfeit $100 bills.

Investigators say the bogus bills were passed Tuesday afternoon in the Crockett area of the county.

Deputies say the person using the bills was driving a red Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the sheriff's office at (606) 743-3613, or dispatch at (606) 743-4385.