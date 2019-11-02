Deputies looking for women tattooed by Kentucky man indicted for rape

Deputies say an Ohio County man who faces a long list of rape and sexual exploitation charges gave tattoos to several people around the Tri-State area.

Television station WFIE reports that investigators found several pictures and videos of children and non-consenting adults on George Clapp’s electronic devices.

Now, deputies are trying to find any women who may have been tattooed by Clapp.

Clapp was arrested on Oct. 7 after a search of his home.

Clapp’s multiple indictments create a disturbing list: five counts of rape with a victim under 12 years of age, five additional counts of 1st degree rape, ten counts of promoting a minor in a sex performance, ten counts of possessing material portraying a sex performance by a minor, five counts of video voyeurism, ten counts of sexual abuse, and another ten counts of using a minor in a sexual performance.

