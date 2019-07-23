Deputies looking to interview two men in case of missing Wayne County man

Deputies in Wayne County are asking for the public's help locating a man who hasn't been seen in weeks.

Sheriff Tim Catron says Jerry D. Rainwater, 67, was last seen June 29 leaving his home at 2573 West Ky. 90 in Monticello.

He may have been driving a silver minivan toward the VA Medical Hospital in Lexington or the Georgia-Florida state line to buy a vehicle. He was believed to have a significant amount of cash.

Rainwater is described as 5-foot-5 and 130 pounds. He has brown eyes, partially gray hair, and he sometimes uses a walking cane as he has a limp.

While deputies have found no evidence of foul play, Rainwater hasn't used his cellphone or his credit card since he disappeared.

Deputies also say there was an unsubstantiated sighting of Rainwater July 2 in the Monticello area, and he may have been with one or two people. The two people he may have been with are Joey Hall and James Dishman. The two are not considered suspects, but deputies are hoping to talk to them about Rainwater's whereabouts.

If you have any information on Rainwater, you are asked to call (606) 348-5416.